Arrest made in American Way hotel shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in a shooting death that happened Wednesday at a hotel on American Way.

Ashley Hervery, 39, was arrested Thursday. The victim was identified as Travis Cole.

Police responded to the Home One Extended Stay at 6:30 a.m. and found Cole in the driver’s seat of a Dodge Dakota. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Surveillance video led police to Hervery. Investigators said he confessed and told them where he hid the gun used in the crime.

