MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a suspect who was seen on video robbing Outback Steakhouse in Memphis.

MPD said they responded to a call at the restaurant on Union Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday. They were told that a man walked into Outback Steakhouse with a gun pointed at employees demanding money from the registers and safe.

The suspect fled the scene on foot with an undetermined amount of cash.

According to police, the suspect is in his mid 20s and around 5 feet, 9 inches to six feet tall. He was seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, white T-shirt, black pants, white shoes and black mask. He is also allegedly armed with a semi-automatic handgun.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or submit a tip at www.crimestopmem.org. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.