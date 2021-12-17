MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to rob a Kroger grocery store in Cordova Thursday.

MPD responded to the scene at Kroger on the 600 block of North Germantown Road when they were told that a man entered the building portraying to be a customer. Police said when he approached the customer service counter, he demanded money from the cash register and said he had a gun.

The suspect did not get any cash from the register and fled the scene on foot.

Police say he is also believed to be the same man responsible for other Kroger robberies in the Memphis area, including the Kroger stores at Kirby Parkway and Poplar.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The alleged robber is suspected to be a black man in his mid 20’s who is five feet, nine inches to six feet tall. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a black jacket, white shirt, blacks pants with a white stripe, white Nike shoes, black hat and mask.

If you have any information about this incident, call 901-528-CASH or submit a tip at www.crimstopmem.org.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible for a cash reward.