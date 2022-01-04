MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation announced in a press release Tuesday that the westbound outside lane of the Interstate 40 bridge crossing the Mississippi River will be closed for inspection.



ARDOT said that one lane will close on Wednesday Jan. 5 from 7 am to 12 pm (noon). ARDOT said the inspection team will then move to the other side of the bridge.



ARDOT said that the eastbound outside lane will be closed from 12 pm (noon) to 5 pm as weather permits.



Arkansas Transportation officials said that signage and cones will be present. They advise that drivers use caution when approaching and travelling thru a work zone.

