MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two days after Spirit Airlines announced their nonstop service for Memphis International airport, American Airlines has announced the same service that will begin next year.

The nonstop service for American Airlines will begin on June 9 between Memphis International Airport (MEM) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS). According to a press release, the airline will operate a 76-seat Embraer 175 aircraft for the route.

Boston is the most recent city added to the nine cities that American Airlines will offer service to at the Memphis airport. Other cities include Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Miami, New York, Phoenix, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. The airline also ran seasonal services between Memphis and Orlando this year from June until September.

Pace Cooper, Chairman of the Memphis-Shelby County Board of Commissioners, said connecting the Memphis airport to Boston has been on the agenda for a while.

“Boston service is something that the Memphis International Airport has pursued for years, so this is a tremendous development for the airport and our passengers,” Cooper said.

See the schedule between Boston and Memphis below.