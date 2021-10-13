UPDATE: TBI has found Browen Conner in Catoosa County, GA. He is safe.
Coti Conner is in police custody.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday issued an AMBER Alert for a two-week-old missing out of East Tennessee.
Browen Conner is missing from Chattanooga and believed to be with his non-custodial mother, Coti Conner. Conner faces a charge of Especially Aggravated Kidnapping.
Browen was last seen wearing an orange onesie. Conner may be driving a 2002 black Ford Escape, with Tennessee tag 1M1-8H6.
Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with any information.