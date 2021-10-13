UPDATE: TBI has found Browen Conner in Catoosa County, GA. He is safe.

Coti Conner is in police custody.

#TNAMBERAlert: FOUND! Missing two-week-old baby Browen Conner has been found safe in Catoosa County, GA! Here he is in the arms of a TBI special agent.



Thank you for the vigilance, tips, well wishes, and prayers this afternoon! 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/w2wy6XDD8R — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) October 13, 2021

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday issued an AMBER Alert for a two-week-old missing out of East Tennessee.

Browen Conner is missing from Chattanooga and believed to be with his non-custodial mother, Coti Conner. Conner faces a charge of Especially Aggravated Kidnapping.

Browen was last seen wearing an orange onesie. Conner may be driving a 2002 black Ford Escape, with Tennessee tag 1M1-8H6.

Call 1-800-TBI-FIND with any information.