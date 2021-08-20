Allen Wesley Stiles, noted activist, passes away at 81

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — WREG has learned of the passing of Allen Stiles, a local Memphis activist, at age 81.

Stiles was recognized for his work as a member of the Memphis NAACP by Congressman Steve Cohen, and by the Tennessee Senate for his activism and service to the Memphis community.

In 1960, while attending LeMoyne College (S. A. Owen Junior College at the time), Mr. Stiles participated in the sit-in movement, which led to the integration of public institutions and facilities. Mr. Stiles was also a United States Air Force veteran.

Services will be held Tuesday, August 24th at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

