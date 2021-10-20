MEMPHIS, Tenn. — West Tennessee is seeing some changes in the trucking industry and “Tag Truck Center is showing off what could be the wave of the future.

Organizers brought in three all electric vehicles Tuesday.

Truck drivers got a chance to see something that perhaps they’ve only read about.

“We want to offer something so that the customers that want to drive these trucks, if they have a fleet and they want to meet their own sustainability initiatives, that they have something that’s going to be zero-emissions, completely,” said Kevin Otzenberger with Daimler Trucks North America.

The trucks are battery operated, but the manufacturer claims they’re still as powerful as a gas-powered rig. Dozens are on the road across the nation right now.

Here in Memphis, the trucks are on display at the Tag Truck Center on American Way, and they’ll be out there again Wednesday.