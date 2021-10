MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials say an airplane made an emergency landing in Olive Branch, Mississippi, Sunday morning.

According to the FAA, a single-engine Cessna 172 made an emergency landing in a field at around 7:52 a.m. Two people were reportedly on board.

At this time, there is no word on any injuries.

The FAA says it is investigating the landing.

This is a developing story.