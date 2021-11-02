MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police found a man and his 10-year-old nephew suffering from gunshot wounds Monday night outside the Davey Drive apartments in Frayser.



Police said when they arrived, Jeremy Townsel advised them that he and his nephew had both been shot in the right leg after an argument with their neighbors.



Townsel told police that they were arguing with their neighbors because their children were not getting along.



Police said that while the adults were arguing, an unknown adult pulled out a handgun and fired shots in their direction, hitting both Townsel and his nephew.



Both Jeremy Townsel and his nephew were taken to Regional One and Le Bonheur’s Children Hospital, respectively.



Police are investigating and have not made any arrests in this case yet.

WREG will update with more information as it becomes available.