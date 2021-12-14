Memphis, Tenn. – Memphis Animal Services will host a 12 Hours of Christmas event where pets will be up for adoption for only $12.

The 12-hour event is on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., at the animal shelter at 2350 Appling City Cove.

Sponsored by PetSmart Charities, the event will also give away a $50 PetSmart gift card to go home with every pet that is adopted or fostered.

The event will also allow families to take holiday pictures with their new four-legged friend following the adoption process.

There are no appointments needed prior to the event.

Memphis Animal Services’s available pets change daily. They can be seen on their website here.