LIVE NOW: Shooting at Kroger on Byhalia and Poplar

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — WREG has received reports of a shooting with multiple people possibly injured inside the Kroger on Byhalia and Poplar Avenue in Collierville.

Collierville Police Department reported an off-campus active shooter situation. Collierville High School is now sheltering in place.

Any students that remain on campus will not be permitted to leave the building and no visitors will be permitted to enter the building until the shelter in place has been lifted.

Details are still coming in. WREG will update this page as more information becomes available.

