MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convicted felon is now charged with attempted first-degree murder after police say he fired several shots into a woman’s vehicle on Interstate 240.

Raymond Porterfield, 39, also faces several drug- and firearms-related charges in the June 3 incident. Shelby County Jail information shows he was booked Friday.

A woman told police she was getting onto the interstate from the North Watkins exit and noticed a sedan speeding behind her. When she tried to change lanes and let the driver pass, he stayed behind her.

As the woman approached the Norris Road exit, she said a bearded man driving the sedan rolled down his window and fired several shots at her.

Detectives with the Multi Agency Gang Unit received information that Porterfield was the shooter. Police say he has prior felony convictions from 2017 that bar him from having firearms.