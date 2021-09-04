Accused car wash coin thief in company van wanted by Memphis police

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo of the suspect provided by MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man they say stole the change out of vacuums at a Midtown car wash, then got away in a van sporting a company logo.

The most recent theft happened August 24 at the Sun Shine Car Wash at 1585 Poplar Avenue near Avalon. Police believe the same person is responsible for numerous incidents across the city.

The man can be seen in a photo provided by MPD getting out of in a white van with the logo “Diamond Shyne Auto Detailing and Pressure Washing.”

The exact amount that was stolen is unknown, but it may have been thousands of dollars — the man is wanted for theft of property, $10,000-$60,000, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH or go to www.crimestopmem.org.

