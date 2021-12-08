DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A FedEx truck collided with a DeSoto County school bus this morning around 9:30 a.m.

The accident happened on Hacks Cross Road (Bethel Road) and Highway 78. The FedEx truck was exiting Highway 78 on to Bethel Road when the driver failed to yield to the school bus, who was traveling south on Bethel Road.

The front of the school bus struck the driver’s side of the FedEx truck.

According to police, there were children on the school bus, but no injuries were reported. WREG is checking back with authorities on whether there were any injuries.

🚨DeSoto Co, MS: Crash involving a school bus & FedEx truck on Hacks Cross Rd/Bethel Rd @ Hwy 78. pic.twitter.com/abMe8NWpuu — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) December 8, 2021

We will update this page when more information is released.