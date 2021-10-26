MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis man is talking after he was shot and his dog was killed at an Orange Mound gas station early Monday morning.

The 72-year-old victim, who did not want to be identified by name, said he had just filled up his truck at the Exxon in the 2700 block of Lamar when a masked man approached him with a gun.

He said the man mumbled something and his dog Major jumped into action.

“He didn’t know the dog was in the truck, and when the dog jumped at him, he panicked and started shooting. He shot the dog two or three times off the bat,” he said.

He said an officer nearby heard the shots and called for backup, and when they got there, he realized his dog was dead, and he had been shot in the foot.

“He saved my life because you know I didn’t see the guy.”

Police initially said an argument led to the shooting, but the victim said he didn’t know the man. He said he didn’t know if the suspect was trying to rob him but at the time believed he was going to kill him.

“All I can remember is his eyes. His eyes look like darkness, you know, and he just started shooting, and he had a laser beam because I saw the red light.”

He said the bullet went through his foot and broke two bones in his foot but he was blessed. He said his nine-year-old pit bull was doing what he was taught him to do and protected him.

“My dog gave his life for me.”

He already has plans to adopt another dog.

Police have not released a description of the suspect, but if you know anything, call CrimeStoppers at (901)490-2210.