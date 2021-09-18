71-year-old arrested after attempted robbery at federal credit union

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Millington Police Department says a 71-year-old man was arrested after an attempted robbery at a federal credit union.

The attempted robbery happened at the Navy Federal Credit Union in the 5600 block of Navy Road. Officers responded to the scene just before 3 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Millington Police say officers found 71-year-old Samuel Scott inside the credit union and took him into custody. Scott is accused of handing the teller a note announcing the robbery and demanding money.

Scott has been charged with one count of robbery. His bond is set at $250,000.

The Millington Police Department and the Memphis FBI Office are reportedly investigating the attempted robbery together. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the detective division at (901) – 873-5600.

