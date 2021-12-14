MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After a year filled with its share of crime, poverty, and a pandemic, more than 40 local churches decided to unite in prayer along the Mississippi River to launch “Memphis Prayer 365.”

According to a press release, “Memphis Prayer 365” is an effort in response to community challenges such as crime, poverty, and physical and mental illness. Churches will meet along the Mississippi River for a “day of prayer” for Memphis.

Senior Pastor of The Pursuit of God Transformation Center, Ricky Floyd, thinks it is time for churches to become more active in the city.

“Memphis ranked top ten sin cities in the United States of America, number one in crime and unsafe places to live,” Pastor Floyd said. “We believe it’s time for the church to make its presence known.”

Each church selected one day to pray each month, and in turn, they are scheduling members to pray every minute of that day. The faith community hopes the power of prayer can lead to positive change in Memphis.

Founding Pastor of Citadel of Deliverance Church of God in Christ, Linwood Dillard, said the community has to come together in order to see a change in Memphis.

“If we want to see a turn around and change transformation in the city of Memphis it’s going to take a synergistic effort of not only governmental leaders, school leaders, police departments involvement, but the faith community,” Pastor Dillard said.

Faith leaders said it’s their job not to remain silent and to raise their voices in support of the Memphis community throughout the upcoming year.