MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hundreds of families in the Whitehaven community got an early Christmas present on Friday.

The Never forgotten Foundation in collaboration with Walmart sponsored a Community Toy event for the 6th year in a row.

Clients in the Shelby County Office of Re-Entry and families belonging to other community organizations were given $125 per child to buy whatever toys they wanted.

“We appreciate the partnership of Walmart. Our citizens appreciate, and those children who wouldn’t have gotten anything for Christmas now have an opportunity to get something,” Councilwoman Patrice Robinson said.

Many of the kids who attended have parents who were once incarcerated.

The Executive Director of the Office of Re-entry, Deandre Brown says including these families in events like this helps them feel one with the community again.

“Many of our men and women sometimes feel left out. So, to have an opportunity for them to provide for their children this season is an amazing experience,” Brown said.

Approximately 300 families benefited from the toy giveaway Friday.