MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police need your help identifying individuals responsible for shooting at four young men in Orange Mound on Saturday.

Police say four male juveniles were walking on Deadrick Avenue near Baltimore Street when a man in a white 4-door Nissan Altima with black wheels shot at them.

Three victims were shot and sent to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Police described one of the suspects as a man wearing a multicolored hooded sweatshirt, a black ski mask, and was armed with a rifle.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.