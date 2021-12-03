MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A fatal car crash left three people dead in Oakhaven on Thursday night.

The crash happened on Getwell and Arnold Road near Shelby Drive around 11 p.m.

Police confirmed that three adults were pronounced dead on the scene. Another adult was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition.

The crash involved a Chevy Impala and a Dodge Charger.

While Memphis Police have not released the suspected cause of the crash, those who live nearby saying speeding is a problem here.

“All the time, all the time,” said Norma Hernandez, who lives in the area. “They need to slow down because the situation with all these people going fast, anybody could lose their life.”

Last year, more than 1,200 people died on Tennessee roadways, according to a report by the Department of Safety and Security. It shows that the number of fatal accidents has steadily increased since 2017.

Trends like that are why Hernandez would like to see more presence from law enforcement to prevent another accident from unfolding in her neighborhood.

“They need to step up and do something for this matter,” Hernandez said. “Because we really need the policemen, the department to be making sure that they are always around for all these people that are driving crazy.”

This year, there have been several initiatives statewide and locally to try to cut down on reckless driving.

MPD has not said if the lone survivor from the crash will face charges. They say the investigation continues.