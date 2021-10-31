MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say three people have been charged with stealing televisions from train boxcars in South Memphis.

Police say at around 9:30 p.m. Saturday night, officers spotted several people breaking into multiple boxcars on a train stopped at Mississippi Boulevard near Phlean Avenue.

According to police, when officers tried to detain the suspects, a woman identified as Romastine Livingston got into a Ford F-150 with a flat screen television and tried to drive away.

Livingston reportedly crashed the truck into a loading dock. Police say officers were then able to detain her.

Another woman in the truck, who police have identified as Denise Humphrey, was also detained.

Memphis Police say officers also detained a man identified as Kenneth Dickerson. According to police, Dickerson was still on the tracks with a stack of televisions when officers detained him.

Police say nine boxcars had been burglarized, and one car had been completely emptied. Officers reportedly found 25 televisions on the scene. Each television is said to be worth $4000.

Memphis Police say 100 to 200 more televisions are still missing, and a total of $500,000 worth of goods was taken.

Livingston, Dickerson and Humphrey are facing multiple theft and burglary charges. Livingston has also been charged with evading arrest.