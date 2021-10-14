MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men are charged after police say they rammed an unmarked Bartlett Police vehicle with a stolen car at Sycamore View and Interstate 40.

Around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police received an alert from Flock, a service that tracks license plates, about a stolen Nissan Versa on Sycamore View.

Bartlett Police, working with a Memphis Police task force, turned on blue lights and tried to stop the Nissan with a containment maneuver, according to police information.

Police said the driver of the Nissan, Eric Mathis, rammed one of the police vehicles and tried to get away. The officer’s car was stuck to the Nissan and was dragged onto the I-40 on-ramp until it was stopped by another police maneuver. 

Mathis was taken into custody, along with passengers Kristopher Jones and Deario Watson.

Police say they found two handguns in the vehicle, and one of them had been reported stolen. Officers also said they found a “green leafy substance” consistent with marijuana.

Mathis, 20, is charged with several counts of theft, evading arrest, disorderly conduct, drug possession and unlawful possession of a weapon. Police said he had a conviction for theft out of Jackson, Tenn.

Jones, 19, is charged with motor vehicle theft, theft of property and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Watson, 21, is charged with motor vehicle theft, theft of property and unlawful possession of a weapon.