MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A recording of an inmate’s phone call helped Memphis police break up an alleged smuggling operation on Saturday.

Police said they stopped three men during a traffic stop just down the street from the Shelby County Division of Corrections facility on Mullins Station, previously known as the Penal Farm.

Larry Cobbs, Marquiz Showers, and Travis Freeman were all arrested Saturday night on Sycamore View after police said they found a bag full of marijuana, cocaine, cigarettes and cell phones in their car, along with a pair of bolt cutters.

Investigators believe the men were going to cut a hole in the fence at the jail and leave the items for two inmates stuck inside.

Officers said they found out about the plan when a jail employee heard the inmates talking about it on a recorded phone line.

All three of the men were charged in the case.