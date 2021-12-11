MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many Memphians woke up in the dark after a series of storms damaged power and utility lines throughout the city of Memphis. MLGW crews have been working around the clock to restore power to the city.

For more information, you can view MLGW’s outage tracker.



UPDATE: As of 9:30 AM, approximately 381 outages remain and over 25,000 customers are affected.





UPDATE: As of 8 AM, there are approximately 382 outages and 26,515 customers affected.







UPDATE: As of 7:30 AM, there are approximately 370 outages and 26,383 customers still affected.









UPDATE: As of 6:45 AM, 24,227 people are affected by outage.





WREG will provide updates as they become available.

