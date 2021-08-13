2020 Census data shows Memphis shrinking, DeSoto growing, Shelby stable

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — New 2020 Census data was released Thursday, showing change in the Memphis area and across the nation over the past decade.

For the first time ever, percentage of white Americans fell from 64% to less than 58% of the population over the last decade. Simultaneously, the percentage of Black, Asian, and Hispanic people in the country grew. 2020 census data showed larger amounts of people identifying as mixed race.

In our area, Shelby county remained the largest county in Tennessee. There was a slight increase in the number of residents.

However, all of the county’s growth happened outside of Memphis, which lost nearly 14,000 residents over the past 10 years. Memphis’ population is now 633,104.

Across the state line in Mississippi, DeSoto county is booming. Data showed more than 185,000 people now live there, an increase of nearly 15%.

Across the river in Arkansas, Crittenden County saw its population decline by nearly 5.5%.

For more detailed Census Demographic data, visit their website.