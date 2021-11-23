MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are searching for two women who are on the run after assaulting and robbing a man at a gas station in Parkway Village over the weekend.

The incident occurred on Sunday, November 21 at 6:15 p.m.

Police say the victim was fueling up in the 3100 block of Perkins near Knight Arnold when two woman pulled up in a 2011-2017 slate blue Dodge Journey.

According to police, one of the women propositioned him and grabbed his private area. When the victim tried to get away, the woman pulled a gun on him gave him a choice: give her his wallet or his car.

The victim gave up his wallet and the women drove off. No one was hurt.

Police say the two female suspects were seen in the area approaching other males just before the incident.

The first suspect is described as a woman in her late 20s to mid-30s wearing a gray hoodie, black pants, and white shoes carrying a black purse and armed with a small black pistol.

The second suspect is described as a chubby female in her late 20s to mid-30s.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about the suspects, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.