This page has been updated to reflect the correct locations of the incidents.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police responded to two separate shootings at the same gas station on North Watkins just hours apart.

Both of the incidents happened at the Valero gas station at North Watkins and Delano Avenue.

The first shooting occurred at around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Three victims were located nearby. One male victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition but did not survive his injuries.

MPD said a woman was also shot but is going to be ok. The third victim wasn’t hurt.

Police wrapped up the scene around 3 a.m. but had to quickly return after another shooting happened at that same gas station a hour later.

The second shooting call came around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning after police said they were notified that a man armed with a rifle shot a woman.

She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Her car was riddled in bullet holes.

With the help of their K-9 unit, officers were able to locate a suspect who they say was hiding in an apartment complex behind the gas station.

CORRECTION: MPD now says BOTH shootings happened at the Valero gas station back to back.



Police said the two shootings were not related.

If you have any information regarding the homicide, you can make an anonymous call to Crimestoppers at 528-CASH.