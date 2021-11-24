MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two more suspects have been charged in connection to the carjacking at the Walmart in Olive Branch earlier this month, Olive Branch police said Wednesday

On Sunday, November 7, three male suspects approached the victim and demanded their car keys at the Olive Branch Walmart. During the altercation, a victim was shot and injured. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

Police said the U.S. Marshals Service apprehended 19-year-old Mekhi Boyce and 18-year-old Rashad in Memphis on Wednesday in connection to the incident.

They are now awaiting extradition to Mississippi to face charges of attempt to commit murder, armed carjacking, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Andre Garner, 18, was one of the other suspects charged in connection to the carjacking. He was charged on Tuesday, November 16.