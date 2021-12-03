MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two children and a woman have been shot off Elvis Presley Boulevard Friday night after 9:30, according to Memphis Police.



MPD said that the children were taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital, one of them in critical condition and the other was listed as non-critical.

The woman was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.



Details are still emerging at this time. MPD said that the suspects drove away in a blue, four-door Nissan Maxima.



If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH or submit a tip online.

WREG will update this page as more information becomes available.