ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. –A Southaven man was arrested after police say he and another vehicle led them on a chase through three counties Tuesday.

Police say the chase began in Hardin County, Tennessee when deputies were on a chase with two vehicles. They then notified Alcorn County, Mississippi deputies, who took over the pursuit on Highway 45 heading south, eventually entering Tippah County, Mississippi on Highway 72.

When the chase landed in Tippah County, one of the vehicles crossed over the highway and began driving into oncoming traffic, according to police. The vehicle turned off Highway 72 onto a county road, and an Alcorn County deputy followed.

While the suspect was driving on the county road, it drove down a wooded trail and became stuck. The deputy was able to take a female passenger into custody, but the driver, Michael Rinehart, fled the scene on foot. He was located and arrested a short time later.

According to police, the female passenger was at first believed to be wanted in Jackson County, Mississippi for her involvement in a shooting. Police later found this to be untrue, and believed the woman wanted for the shooting was in the other vehicle, which was able to flee from police during the pursuit.

Rinehart, 28, is being charged with felony fleeing and other misdemeanor charges. Rinehart also had an active arrest warrant for a drive-by shooting in Jackson County.

He is currently being held in the Alcorn County Jail.