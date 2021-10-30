MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office arrested an 18-year-old man Saturday night in connection with a shooting in Cordova on Tuesday.

According to SCSO, six young men were fighting in a parking lot at Berryhill Road and Chimneyrock Boulevard when a 19-year-old man was shot. The suspects fled the scene on foot. The victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Destin Sanford was arrested and charged with criminal attempt first degree murder and with employment of a firearm with intention to commit a felony.