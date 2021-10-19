SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A 15-year-old was shot in both legs, and the suspect shot at a deputy’s vehicle before he got away Monday night, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

It happened around 11 p.m. in the 4000 block of Bradfield Run near South Germantown Road and Shelby Drive.

Authorities said the suspect had broken up with his girlfriend. He then started shooting at her family as they stood in their driveway.

A teenager who was shot was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital and was listed as stable, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies found the suspect’s vehicle and tried to stop him. They said he shot at, and hit, a deputy’s vehicle before speeding off. The deputy was not injured.

A warrant was issued for 24-year-old Aerian Hunter on charges of attempted first-degree murder, use of a firearm and evading arrest.

Records show Hunter has three previous evading arrest charges and attempted first-degree murder charge from 2019 following a fight at a towing shop.