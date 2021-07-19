12-year-old charged after alleged knife attack in Dyersburg

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — A 12-year-old Dyersburg boy was arrested after allegedly attacking a family member with a knife.

Officers with the Dyersburg Police Department were called to Harris Street after the reported attack early Saturday morning.

Witnesses told police it all started when the 12-year-old and another family member started arguing. That’s when then 12-year-old retrieved a knife and started swinging, prompting those nearby to disarm and hold him down until police arrived.

No one was hurt during the incident.

The juvenile was charged with aggravated assault and ordered to be held by Dyer County Juvenile Court Services.

