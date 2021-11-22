MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Over 10 schools in Shelby County were granted thousands by the Tennessee Department of Education on Monday.

The Tennessee Department of Education awarded over $800,000 in grant funding to 38 districts across the state. The funding will aim towards the science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) program, career and technical education (CTE), and High School School-Based Enterprise (SBE) projects.

Most of the money will go into middle schools across the state, but some will go to high schools as well.

Memphis schools that will receive funding are:

Booker T. Washington High School – $10,000

Bellevue Middle School – $10,000

Dexter Middle School – $10,000

Havenview Middle School – $10,000

Kate Bond Middle School – $10,000

Ridgeway Middle School – $10,000

Oakhaven Middle School – $10,000

Georgian Hills Middle School – $10,000

Kingsbury Middle School – $10,000

Snowden Middle School – $10,000

Humes Middle School – $9,200

Martin Luther King Preparatory High School $19,500

Tennessee’s education commissioner, Penny Schwinn, said that ensuring that students have access to high-quality work-based learning opportunities is essential to building college and career readiness.

The grant funds will be available to the schools on Dec. 1.