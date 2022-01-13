This page has been updated to reflect the correct number of victims.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A two-year-old boy has died after being shot in North Memphis on Wednesday.

Officers located two-year-old, Charvez Akins, wounded outside of a residence on Clayton Avenue around 10 p.m.

Atkins was taken to LeBonheur, but did not survive his injuries.

💔 Family telling me the little boy shot & killed along Clayton Ave overnight was 2 1/2 old Charvez. He was a Spider-Man & Avengers fanatic, who was excited about celebrating his 3rd bday in March. #SoSad More @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/KXK21wbdGR — Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaP_OnTv) January 13, 2022

Police reported that the boy was one, but the family later confirmed that he is two-years old. Police also reported that there was two victims originally, but clarified that Akins was the only victim.

The family of Charvez Atkins, is telling @3onyourside they are living a nightmare. They’re also telling us, the gunfire came from outside the home. pic.twitter.com/4ufWJx1Mmz — Jerrita Patterson (@JerritaP_OnTv) January 13, 2022

This has become a reality for several families across Memphis. Last year, there were 346 homicides and children accounted for nearly 9 percent of them.

For community activist, Stevie Moore, his optimism about the future is fleeting as a violence continues.

“I’m frustrated, I just don’t know what to do. I done tried to do everything I can, walks, rallies and I’m just out of answers, but I believe if we come together as a collective body we can probably find some solutions,” he said.

Last year, LeBonheur Children’s Hospital treated a record 156 patients for gunshots wounds.

In light of this trend, LeBonheur Children’s Hospital is looking to a violence intervention program to support patients impacted by guns violence. It’s an initiative that important to Regan Williams.

“To support them holistically so provide wraparound services to recover from the injury also help them get back on their feet and stay out of the cycle of violence,” Williams said. “I think this is all about mental health. People are mad, sad and happy right now. And we’re seeing that with an increase in community violence. This isn’t just happening in Memphis, but it’s happening all over the United States.”

Police do not have any suspect information at this time. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

This is an ongoing investigation. We will update this page when more information is released.