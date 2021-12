MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was found dead after Memphis Police responded to a shooting in Frayser Monday night.

Police said the shooting took place at Beechmont and Portland around 8:41 p.m. A man was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

At 8:41 pm tonight, Officers responded to the scene of a shooting at Beechmont and Portland. One male victim was located and pronounced dead at the scene. There is no suspect information. This is an ongoing investigation. Please call 901-528-CASH with tips. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 14, 2021