MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are on the scene Friday night of a triple car crash at Germantown Parkway and Walnut Grove.

Police say one person was pronounced dead a the scene and two people were transported to Regional One in critical condition.

This is an ongoing investigation.

