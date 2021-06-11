Live at the Garden concerts returning with Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, Earth, Wind & Fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Live at the Garden concert series is back July 17, after taking last year off due to COVID-19.
The music series at Memphis Botanic Garden announced five shows this year at the Radians Aphitheater:
- Little Big Town, July 17
- Brad Paisely, Aug. 13
- Sheryl Crow, Sept. 17
- Earth, Wind & Fire, Oct. 21
- A fifth show TBA
Individual tickets are $50. Season Lawn Passes for Live at the Garden are $250 for a regular season lawn pass and $300 for a Premium Season Lawn Pass.
Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3zie5Pe