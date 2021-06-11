Live at the Garden concerts returning with Brad Paisley, Sheryl Crow, Earth, Wind & Fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Live at the Garden concert series is back July 17, after taking last year off due to COVID-19.

The music series at Memphis Botanic Garden announced five shows this year at the Radians Aphitheater:

  • Little Big Town, July 17
  • Brad Paisely, Aug. 13
  • Sheryl Crow, Sept. 17
  • Earth, Wind & Fire, Oct. 21
  • A fifth show TBA

Individual tickets are $50. Season Lawn Passes for Live at the Garden are $250 for a regular season lawn pass and $300 for a Premium Season Lawn Pass.

Tickets can be purchased at https://bit.ly/3zie5Pe

