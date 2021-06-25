LISTEN: Emergency scanner traffic from night Summer Wells went missing, 911 calls not released

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11 has obtained audio from emergency scanners on June 15, the night Summer Wells was reported missing.

Below is a transcription of the audio as authorities were called to Summer’s home on Ben Hill Road, courtesy of Broadcastify.

“You be in route to 110 one-one-zero Ben Hill Road off of Beech Creek it will the first resident on your right, in reference to a missing 4-year old. The parents have called in advised that the mother had went for a walk, came home and now they can’t find her, they have been yelling for her, she has been gone for about ten minutes now.”

In the scanner audio, dispatchers referred to Summer Wells as four years old. It is now understood that she is five years old.

News Channel 11 requested the 911 phone calls from June 15, the night Summer Wells was reported missing.

Lynn Campbell, Executive Director of the Hawkins County Emergency Communications District, said the calls could not be released as of Wednesday.

“This incident is currently still an active investigation. I am unable to release the requested information at this time.” Lynn Campbell, Hawkins County Emergency Communications District

On Thursday, June 24, investigators said the search for Summer was unusual and they are still uncertain as to what led to her disappearance.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation reports Summer’s appearance as follows:

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

NCIC: M476287498

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information regarding Wells’ whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

