LeBonheur Children’s Hospital announces $95 million expansion

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — LeBonheur Children’s Hospital announced a $95.4 million expansion project that will extend the west side of the hospital, providing more space to care for the city’s sickest.

The four-story expansion is the largest to date for the hospital and will include the construction of new space as well as the renovation of existing spaces. Work will be completed on the west side of the building, extending the hospital all the way to Poplar and Dunlap Street.

Specifically, the hospital said it will create a 31-bed Cardiovascular Unit that will include a stepdown cardiac unit. There will also be a new MRI-guided catherization lab, eight new recovery areas for patients after surgery and more beds for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit among others.

The expansion was first announced in 2019, but that project was put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic. The updated plan is expanded, adding two floors to the new wing.

“I am so thrilled to announce this major Le Bonheur expansion. This addition will help us make a generational difference in the care provided to children of the Mid-South and beyond,” said Michael Wiggins, Le Bonheur President and CEO. “This kind of momentum will allow Le Bonheur to continue attracting and retaining the best physicians and caregivers to achieve our mission of providing excellent health care for children, teaching the next generation of pediatric experts, pursuing scientific discovery and serving children in their communities. This will have an impact for decades to come.”

LeBonheur Children’s Hospital has been recognized as a top program by U.S. News and World Report while treating patients across the Mid-South.