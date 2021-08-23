Le Bonheur confirms another child has died of COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A child died in Memphis from COVID-19 over the weekend, Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital confirmed Monday.

Details about the age of the child or underlying health conditions were not released.

This is at least the third child to have died of the illness in less than a month. The hospital reported that two children died in early August.

Le Bonheur officials said in a statement that they encouraged any child over 12 to be vaccinated, as well as taking other precautions.

“The Delta variant has hit children harder than any of the other variants since the start of the pandemic. It is important that we all follow Shelby County Health Department’s guidance. We encourage all eligible people over the age of 12 to get vaccinated, wear masks and social distance in public and practice good handwashing. We want to do everything we can to keep kids from getting COVID-19 and having to come to the hospital.”  

–  Barry Gilmore, MD, Chief Medical Officer – Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital

