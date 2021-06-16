Law enforcement passes torch across Northwest Arkansas for Special Olympics

BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Flame of Hope made its way across Northwest Arkansas today for the upcoming Special Olympics in Arkansas.

The torch made its way from Bella Vista to Fayetteville with the help of local law enforcement agencies.

The event is designed to bring awareness to the Arkansas Special Olympic Games, which provides opportunities for more than 19,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities.

This Thursday, the Flame of Hope will join the other three flames from across the state at the capitol steps in Little Rock.