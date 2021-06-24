Last WWII Medal of Honor recipient to speak about military service, Gold Star Families in Memphis

The Medal of Honor hangs around the neck of Medal of Honor recipient Army Staff Sgt. David Bellavia is seen as he speaks to media outside the West Wing of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 25, 2019, after receiving the Medal of Honor from President Donald Trump for conspicuous gallantry while serving in support of Operation Phantom Fury in Fallujah, Iraq. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A World War II Medal of Honor recipient will be speaking in Memphis this weekend.

Hershel “Woody” Williams will share his story as the city welcomes Gold Star Mothers for their annual convention on Saturday.

Williams, 97, received the Medal of Honor from President Harry S. Truman following his actions at the Battle of Iwo Jima in the summer of 1944. Today, he is one of 67 living recipients of the honor and the only one left from World War II.

Williams will arrive in Memphis Thursday and meet with Tennessee Governor Bill Lee before he and the governor greet Gold Star Mothers at the Holiday Inn in Downtown Memphis. Williams will speak before the group on Saturday before traveling to the University of Memphis for a one-on-one interview with president M. David Rudd about his service to the country.

Williams will then speak specifically about the Hershel “Woody” Williams Medal of Honor Foundation and its mission to support the Gold Star Families in our nation.

The event on the University of Memphis will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday. It is free to attend, but those interested in attending will need to reserve a spot ahead of time. To do that, click here.