‘People just standing out here:’ Woman runs to man’s aid after shooting in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Midtown mystery played out during the early morning hours after a man was gunned down just after midnight. Making matters worse, a woman walking by said no one was coming to his rescue so she jumped in to help before realizing the victim was someone she knows.

Memphis Police set up a perimeter at Jefferson between Montgomery and Claybrook Streets. WREG was also there, after a loyal viewer tipped us off, wanting to know why the area was crawling with police.

“I was coming from across the street, and I seen this person laying on the ground. It’s somebody I know,” said one woman who didn’t want to be identified.

She said she was confused why others were just hanging around gawking at the critically injured man.

“People just standing out here, didn’t even call the police or ambulance,” she recalled.

Without hesitation, she took matters into her own hands.

“He was just laying there and he was bleeding to death so I am the one that called the ambulance and the police,” she said.

At the same time, police were flagged down a block away at Madison. Crime scene tape quickly went up and evidence markers went down.

Off camera, neighbors said they knew there was something sinister behind nearly a dozen loud booms, they heard. For that reason, one man – who also wanted to stay anoymous- said he’s troubled an outsider may have caused this commotion.

“The only crime we ever have, is when people bring crime to the neighborhood you know,” he said.

But it was an outsider who tried to help. Another thing that might help police in this case, it a sky cop camera roughly 50 feet from where the attack happened. They said this tool along with the eyewitnesses could help them crack this case that brought violence to this area.

An investigator said doctors were able to save the man’s life but he has a long way to go towards recovery. If you know anything about who shot him or why, call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.