Kroger ends relationship with security company after fatal East Memphis shooting

Security guard Gregory Livingston (left) is charged with murder in the shooting death of Alvin Motley. (photos: Shelby County Jail, submitted)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kroger is cutting ties with a third-party security company after one of its guards was charged with shooting a man at an East Memphis fuel center.

Alvin Motley was shot and killed Aug. 7 at an East Memphis Kroger Fuel Center. Police say Gregory Livingston, who was working as a security guard, shot Motley after an argument over loud music.

Livingston, who previously worked as a police officer in Horn Lake, Mississippi, has been charged with second-degree murder. Kroger said Livingston was employed by Allied Universal Security.

“At Kroger, nothing is more important to us than the safety of our associates and customers. We expect all third-party contractors to live up to our values, which include respect and safety and diversity and inclusion. After an internal review of the tragic incident that involved a third-party security officer at our Poplar Avenue Fuel Center, we have made the decision to end our relationship with Allied Universal Security in Memphis. Our hearts are with the Motley family and we stand with them in their calls for justice.” Kroger Corp.

Motley, a Chicago resident, was in Memphis visiting family and had only been in town a few hours when he was killed. Family says he was unarmed, and legally blind.

His funeral was held in Chicago on Wednesday, with the Rev. Al Sharpton delivering an address.

The case has drawn national attention with civil rights attorney Ben Crump representing the family.