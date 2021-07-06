Knoxville Police: 6-year-old boy dies after accidental shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police said Monday that a 6-year-old boy had died after accidentally shooting himself Sunday evening.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, on July 4 at around 5:15 p.m., KPD officers responded to a residence in the 3900 block of Alma Avenue after receiving a call that a juvenile male had accidentally shot himself. Arriving officers found a six-year-old boy inside of the residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was immediately rushed to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where police say he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival.

Major Crimes Unit investigators responded to the scene to begin the investigation. At this time, it is believed that the shooting was accidental and self-inflicted. The investigation is ongoing.

