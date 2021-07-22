Knoxville lottery player wins $4 million on scratch-off ticket

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person in Knoxville became in instant millionaire thanks to the Tennessee Lottery. A lucky player from Knoxville won the top prize from the Jumbo Bucks 300X scratch-off ticket.

The Jumbo Bucks 300X scratch-off is among the most expensive games offered by the Tennessee Lottery while also offering the most lucrative payout.

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $6 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs.