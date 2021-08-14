KIPP Memphis Schools closed for cleaning after positive COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — KIPP Memphis Schools will be closed for a deep cleaning after a student tested positive for COVID-19 this week, a spokesperson confirmed with WREG-TV.

The official said they decided to close their school buildings for one day as a preemptive measure to reduce the exposure of the Delta variant to students and teachers. The school has a student tested positive for the coronavirus during the first week of school.

The spokesperson said they are conducting a deep clean of our buildings, and they want to make sure they are able to maintain a safe and healthy learning environment for KIPP students when they return to in-person learning on Tuesday. 

