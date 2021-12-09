MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four children led police on a car chase after they took their grandmother’s car on a joy ride in Whitehaven Wednesday, police said.

Police issued a city watch alert around 11 p.m. on Wednesday after the grandmother reported that her 13-year-old granddaughter took her Honda from her home on the 3800 block of Patte Ann Drive along with three other children, aging twelve, eight and four.

Police were able to locate the Honda about a mile from the grandmother’s home several hours later.

Officers said they observed the vehicle driving reckless with the head lights turned off. Officers also observed the vehicle run through multiple red lights and stop signs.

Police say the 13-year-old led them on a chase that ended at the Summit Park Apartments in Whitehaven, where our photographer captured the reunion with the family.

The car was slightly damaged on the front end. An ambulance was called to the scene, but we’re not aware of any injuries.

Police said the driver was given a juvenile summon for curfew violation and released to her grandmother.